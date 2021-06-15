SwissPatric

[I'm IT-Engineer and own a company, that develops back office and trading software for hedge funds.]
[As I have my own capital to invest, I try and test all sorts of trading strategies.]
[On the long term I owned more money with trading than I lost.]
[Stock markets are always volatile, they can outperform, they can crash, but only being invested has a chance for profit.]
[As the herby used trading strategy is based on an algorithm based on Artificial Intelligence, it is fully automatized, therefore not time consuming at all.]
Handelserfahrung
Risikoklasse 1:
3 oder mehr Jahre
Risikoklasse 2:
3 oder mehr Jahre
Risikoklasse 3:
3 oder mehr Jahre
Risikoklasse 4:
3 oder mehr Jahre
Risikoklasse 5:
3 oder mehr Jahre