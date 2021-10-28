Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

European minimum volatility

NPOP

Performance

  • +0,3 %
    seit 27.10.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,45×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

The European minimum volatility Portfolio is based on a mathematical minimum variance approach. This Strategy is a popular low-risk strategy for capital protection. The European minimum volatility Portfolio represents the Portfolio with the lowest volatility in the modern Portfolio theory. The investment universe for the allocation model consists of the 19 sub-indices of the EUROSTOXX 600. The allocation period of the securities is 20 trading days. On the allocation day, the new weights are reallocated based on the closing prices of the previous 20 trading days in the minimum volatility Model. Since the allocation signal can only be given by the model in the evening, the new weights are implemented on the market the following trading day at new trading prices. Through the quantitative strategy, human errors in the investment process should be minimized. Benchmark for performance comparison of the European minimum volatility Portfolio is the EUROSTOXX 600, which should be outperformed by the strategy. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFQEEMV001
Erstellungsdatum
27.10.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

NPOP
Mitglied seit 09.11.2017
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios