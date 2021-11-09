Alle wikifolios
Value at reasonable price

AtlasCapitals

Performance

  • +0,7 %
    seit 04.11.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,54×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

My investment objective is to seek capital appreciation by dynamically managing the asset allocation between equity and fixed income/cash based on the relative valuation of equity and debt markets. Hedge element can be added occasionally to minimize downside risk.

Equity component will include undervalued high-quality stocks: companies with good economic characteristics and sustainable competitive advantage.

My goal is to achieve an average annual advantage over S&P500 of at least 5%. Since investors, on average, fare better in less volatile funds, I will try to lower volatility to a level where trade-off between return and risk is optimal. However, there can be no assurance that the investment goal will be realized.

I will close existing trades only if price rise above intrinsic value or other more promising opportunities arise. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000ATLA3
Erstellungsdatum
04.11.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,8

Trader

AtlasCapitals
Mitglied seit 04.11.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

