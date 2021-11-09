Value at reasonable price

Handelsidee

My investment objective is to seek capital appreciation by dynamically managing the asset allocation between equity and fixed income/cash based on the relative valuation of equity and debt markets. Hedge element can be added occasionally to minimize downside risk.



Equity component will include undervalued high-quality stocks: companies with good economic characteristics and sustainable competitive advantage.



My goal is to achieve an average annual advantage over S&P500 of at least 5%. Since investors, on average, fare better in less volatile funds, I will try to lower volatility to a level where trade-off between return and risk is optimal. However, there can be no assurance that the investment goal will be realized.



I will close existing trades only if price rise above intrinsic value or other more promising opportunities arise. mehr anzeigen

