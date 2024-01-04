Best idea international ex US

The goal is to build a portfolio of good businesses. I am looking for businesses with strong returns on capital; strong brand recognition on regional or global basis; and businesses that are set to benefit from future trends. The portfolio will consists of not more than 10 positions, which will be held for the long-term, unless something fundamentally changes in the underlying business. Investments are made internationally, with the exception of the US market. A cash position in the form of short-term EURO bonds ETFs may be used when necessary.