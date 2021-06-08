Alle wikifolios
EAP_SS21_CGMR Capital

CGMRCapital

Performance

  • -2,8 %
    seit 31.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -10,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,65×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The CGMR Capital Fund follows an investment strategy which enables meaningful participation within the ongoing change in our world and society. We define three main topics where we believe attractive growth exists (sustainability, technology and stay-at-home). Within the broad borders of these topics we identify various, narrower fields with interesting investment potential (nutrition, e-commerce, healthtech, green power, fintech, gaming, AI and robotics, e-mobility, and home office). For each of the narrower topics we invest in one to three longer term core investments. They are accompanied with shorter term and frequently changing opportunity investments. For both core and opportunity investments, we utilize fundamental analysis. Technical analysis however also plays a significant role in opportunity investments. As our strategy is centered in the changes occurring around us, the narrower topics may be changed if other fields with more investment potential arise in the course of the fund’s life. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000CGMRC
Erstellungsdatum
31.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,8

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

CGMRCapital
Mitglied seit 29.01.2021
