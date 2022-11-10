Cyclical Investments

Welcome to my page! My name is George and I am passionate about analyzing stocks. My seven years of experience in investment banking and the CFA II exam allow me to provide a fresh perspective to subscribers. My research is focused on opportunities in the EV space and I love using those findings to challenge extremely optimistic business assumptions and forecasts frequently presented by the management. Feel free to enjoy my articles and I hope you'll profit from one of the most significant disruptions in the current economy – the EV transition.