Greater China Tech Invest

InvestZweiNull

Performance

  • -1,8 %
    seit 18.04.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -4,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,81×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The China Techfolio covers the Greater China market inlcuding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau with a focus on online and high technology. A smaller part will be invested in Chinese value shares which benefit from a growing Chinese market and increasing purchasing power of Chinese people.

The portfolio is balanced which means in this case that the shares have a proportion of 3-5% depending on their market capitalization.
The portfolio will not be rebalanced to make full usage of the momentum of strong shares. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000GCN21
Erstellungsdatum
18.04.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

InvestZweiNull
Mitglied seit 18.04.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

