Greater China Tech Invest

Handelsidee

The China Techfolio covers the Greater China market inlcuding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau with a focus on online and high technology. A smaller part will be invested in Chinese value shares which benefit from a growing Chinese market and increasing purchasing power of Chinese people.



The portfolio is balanced which means in this case that the shares have a proportion of 3-5% depending on their market capitalization.

The portfolio will not be rebalanced to make full usage of the momentum of strong shares. mehr anzeigen

