Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

InflectionPoint Glbal Growth-Inc

gvintani

Letzter Login: 07.11.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+1,0 %
seit 04.11.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,2 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This is a balanced, long-only, global growth and income portfolio. It only holds 25 high-conviction ideas. it was created to mimic the performance of the S&P 500, albeit with a global tilt. It is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis, with a quantitative overlay. We will follow the 25 companies closely by looking at their fundamental and technical (relative) performance. We aim to rebalance the portfolio when needed and/or change weights as appropriate.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000IPGGI

Erstellungsdatum

04.11.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+26,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+12,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

FNI Triple Three Growth Shares

Andreas Mayer

+6,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Riu Trading - Relative Stärke

Walter Peters

+22,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+14,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+7,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Low-Volatility Investments.

Thomas Stanzel

+18,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TSI Trendstärke mit Börsenampel

Maximilian König

+10,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG