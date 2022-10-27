Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

ValueRay Top Dividends Grower

DerMatzeImNetz

Letzter Login: 27.10.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+2,6 %
seit 18.10.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,6 %
Max Verlust
0,47
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
9 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

In a stagflation and period of low growth, the best investments are stable dividend stocks! Also, if you dont like to trade but prefer to "buy once, keep forever", the goal of this Wikifolio is to create a permanent Cash Flow, that enables you to live off the dividends or reinvest further more. The target rate is 6% dividend yield: for every 100.000 USD in here, the average monthly payouts shall be ~500 USD. Fundamental Preselection: - Market Cap/Assets under Management > 10 Billion USD - Minimum 15 years old (IPO/Inception) - Free-Cash-Flow Yield is above 7% Dividend Preselection: - Yield on average min. 4% - Consistency of Payout min 95-98% - On average in the last 5 years (CAGR 5y), the dividend payouts have not been cut. Preferable the dividend growth is higher than the current Risk-Free-Asset (3.5% - 4.25%). - While the Subprime-Crises the dividend payouts of the stocks to consider have to be above its category average. Long Term Outlook: - Due to an inspected raise in energy demand after the recession and a change in Chinas Zero-Covid strategy, the overall energy demand will grow. Additionally due to the decade long underinvestments in Coal, Oil and Gas the supply is declining. Therefor energy is overweighted in this portfolio. - Due to side effect of certain vaccines, the pharmacy sector will also be sightly overweighted. Dividends that are not being paid to the investor, but to the portfolio, will be reinvested according to the current market regime. It is not planned to sell any positions, but to build new ones. The weighting of the stocks will be equal weighted on the long run.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000VRDIV

Erstellungsdatum

18.10.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

101,7

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+20,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+33,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TanTeo Torpedo Invest

Holger Heidhof

+93,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+82,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+18,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+12,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Doppelanalyse (Chance) SL+

Tom Jakobi

+12,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+6,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr