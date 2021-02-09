Alle wikifolios
EAP_SS21_ValueRenaissanceFund

EAGroup3

Performance

  • +0,5 %
    seit 28.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -3,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,80×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Value Fund focusing on European large- and mid-cap equities. The fundamentals will be analized empirically upon which financial decicions will be made. Screening criteria includes P/E - Ratio, EV/EBITA - Ratio and Book-Market-Ratio. Strategic asset allocation chooses from STOXX600 constituents with a maximum of 10% per stock. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000VRF21
Erstellungsdatum
28.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
102,0

Trader

EAGroup3
Mitglied seit 28.01.2021
