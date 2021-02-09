EAP_SS21_ValueRenaissanceFund
Performance
+0,5 %seit 28.01.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-3,0 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,80×Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
Value Fund focusing on European large- and mid-cap equities. The fundamentals will be analized empirically upon which financial decicions will be made. Screening criteria includes P/E - Ratio, EV/EBITA - Ratio and Book-Market-Ratio. Strategic asset allocation chooses from STOXX600 constituents with a maximum of 10% per stock. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF000VRF21
Erstellungsdatum
|28.01.2021
High Watermark
|102,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
