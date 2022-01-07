West World Trillion Dollar Club

Handelsidee

This wikifolio contains stocks from companies valued about, at or over one billion dollars from the western world (Northamerica, Europe or Australia). It will hold its positions as long as the containing companies stay over one billion dollar and add new ones if necessary, the strategy or long term, conversation investing with the biggest players for proven returns. Equal weighting is used to distribute the value of the wiki folio. In case a new company is on the horizon to follow, parts of the others will be sold to raise the cash needed. If a holding needs to be kicked out, it will be completely sold and the remaining positions increased. Volatility is no concern and dividends will be reinvested equally. mehr anzeigen

