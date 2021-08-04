FilippoVenturastrategy

Handelsidee

Through this self-reflection, most traders will quickly realize they’ve become lemmings, opening positions and managing risk using the same strategies as the majority of market players. There are two reasons why it’s impossible to book reliable profits when you’re part of this crowd. Firstly, you’re competing with all those people for the same pot of gold. Secondly, crowds attract unwanted attention from other traders who notice the liquidity pool and execute predatory strategies to shake out weak hands.



The sheer number of participants acting in the same way eliminates the edge that made those strategies work in the first place. But that doesn’t mean you need to abandon the trading and technical analysis skills you’ve taken so long to learn and master. In fact, edgeless strategies popularized in books and websites work really well as building blocks for more powerful techniques that will retain their edges through a lifetime. mehr anzeigen

