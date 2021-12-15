Handelsidee

Investing in the future is a duty even before to be a great opportunity. The phylosophy of this Wikifolio is to look for the best companies operating in the main megatrends: Robotic, Automation, Cyber Security, Digitalisation, Ageing Population, Healthcare, Biotecnology, Clean Energy, Water, Timber, Forestry and all the innovating tecnology acting to support the wealth of the World and his inhabitants in the 21.st century. The investible universe is very wide, this wikifolio through selected ETF and funds, plus single names invests in more than 150 companies. This portfolio should have a medium term target (between 3 and 5 yeras). mehr anzeigen

