Vernud

Futuremark

Performance

  • +4,2 %
    seit 23.08.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -8,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,65×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, stocks are to be traded that have an upside potential of more than 25% after several hundreds of exclusively technical aspects.
For this purpose, the following sectors within a company are distinguished:
1. cash flow
2. growth
3. price momentum
4. profit
5. relative value
6. financial health
7. management

In addition, the analyzed company is compared with as many peer companies as possible in order to detect potentially strong competition and to trade these as a hedge in a low weighting in the Wikifolio.
In order to offer this high effort for you as the buyer as cheap as possible, this technical analysis is handled by servers that always update the invested stocks and their key figures.

Best regards and return
Lukas
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00VERN0D
Erstellungsdatum
23.08.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
102,8

Trader

Futuremark
Mitglied seit 01.02.2021
