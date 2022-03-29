Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

10x Strategy

Adrian Stromski
PrivateInvestor

Performance

  • -1,2 %
    seit 22.03.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,57×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios und den wikiolio-Chart zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Investment in potential Tenbagger.
Who will be the new Amazon, google or Facebook? Based on market analyses, fundamental data and special forecasting methods to determine the future potential of a company, stocks are selected from the developed markets that have the chance to disruptively dominate the market. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF010XPORT
Erstellungsdatum
22.03.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

PrivateInvestor
Adrian Stromski
Mitglied seit 14.08.2019
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios