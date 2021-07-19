Handelsidee

Eindhoven is the home of several leading High Tech companies. Wikifolio Eindhoven HighTech tracks the performance of this cluster.

Companies are Philips (healthcare), Signify (Lighting), NXP (Semiconductors), ASML (Semiconductors Equipment). Allocation is related to turn over of companies. mehr anzeigen

