Mission 2030 - Long Term Trends
Letzter Login: 14.02.2021
Performance
-
+71,5 %seit 13.03.2020
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-15,5 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,87×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 12.02.2021 um 12:57US02156B1035Kurs EUR 96,830 5,2 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 11.02.2021 um 19:34DE0005313506Kurs EUR 59,400 3,5 %
Handelsidee
Long-term investment in companies that serve the global trends of today and tomorrow with their products in a customer-oriented and efficient approach.
Investments are made purely in stocks.
The focus is on growth stocks, second-line stocks, but also the one or other turnaround speculation, if this can be assigned to a growth trend.
Companies are valued on the basis of their character using the DCF method, their NAV, or a fair P/E approach. High-growth shares are valued according to the Rule-of-40 and the EV/Sales ratio.
mehr anzeigen
Investments are made purely in stocks.
The focus is on growth stocks, second-line stocks, but also the one or other turnaround speculation, if this can be assigned to a growth trend.
Companies are valued on the basis of their character using the DCF method, their NAV, or a fair P/E approach. High-growth shares are valued according to the Rule-of-40 and the EV/Sales ratio.
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF0LTT2030
|
Erstellungsdatum
|13.03.2020
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|168,3
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 08.11.2015
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse