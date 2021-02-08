Mielau Invest Hedge

Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolio

Kommentar

Investing Strategy for the next months: If bitcoin forms the usual bubble in the cycle, the goal is to sell up to 80% of the position in a range of 20-25% near the top. (same for Ethereum & Litecoin) My guess for a top in the crypto cycle would be second half of this year. (Chart & Sentiment Analysis should help for timing - i guess a six figure bitcoin should be in the range of possibilities this year) Picking up stocks at bargains or fair value could not be possible for the next months maybe up to a year or two. Here my motto is to wait patiently and invest aggressivly when the opportunity arrives. I'm also looking at mining companys and precious metals right now, here any further pull back will be used to extend the position cautiously. Chinese Stocks are priced optimistic but not nearly as euphoric as US Companies. Growth at a reasonable Price (PEG-Ratio) and Discounted Cashflow Models with a target return of 20-30% p.a. remain as the pricing models i use for stocks. The growing volatility could be the reason for rare opportunities on the long and the short side of the mentioned markets.