Small Caps 40

In this wikifolio, the focus will be on small caps, mostly from the united states and Europe. I already have around 60 stocks in my watchlist and i will select at max 40 stocks for this wikifolio. My wtachlist consists of stock in region like, Gas, Solar, LNG, Bioscience, Semiconductor and cybersecurity with some niche companies. Of course, investing in small caps is always a risk, that's why i try to find companies with good products/idea. Example: For bioscience companies, itry to check out their pipeline and they should have at least 3-4 products in phase 1, better if some in phase 2. Depending on how fast i finish today/tomorrow my watchlist, i will decide to buy the first probably around 20-30 stocks this week. If you maybe found an interesting small caps which could fit this wikifolio, let me know.