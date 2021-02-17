US Top Technology
Letzter Login: 17.02.2021
Performance
-
-3,7 %seit 24.01.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-5,4 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 28.01.2021 um 17:04US88160R1014Kurs USD 844,084 0,9 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Changes in technology and emerging growth stocks can best be identified on the Nasdaq and als NYSE exchanges. The focus of this fund is investing in a maximum of 15 companies, exclusively trading on the Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges. Also, this fund's focus is on growth by appreciation. Market action and upcoming developing trends will be observed on a day to day basis, thus securing long term success and appreciation of the fund.
mehr anzeigen
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF0US12021
|
Erstellungsdatum
|24.01.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|101,9
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Gerhard Rentsch
Mitglied seit 08.08.2015