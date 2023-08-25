Junshi VolaTrading

This black box trading strategy is a sophisticated approach to investing that utilizes complex algorithms to forecast volatility and make trades based on these forecasts. This strategy is designed to identify regimes equities with high and low volatility, which can be used to make profitable trades. In addition to forecasting volatility to trade equities, this strategy also incorporates risk management techniques to help minimize losses and maximize profits. This includes using Treasury Bills in Risk Off phases to enhance returns, as well as applying leverage across all positions to amplify potential gains.