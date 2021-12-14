Low-Risk-Pivot

Handelsidee

We are looking for low-risk entry points within a base-building period in growth stocks. Our market are US stocks and ETF's. We're looking for strong stocks that are already in an uptrend, built a longer base period, and try to break out to reach new highs.



Risk model:

- Initial risk for an individual stock is max. 8 %

- Maximum position size is 25 % of the portfolio

- We're using progressive exposure if the stock works in the right direction

- Average holding period for a stock is 17 days

- It's possible that we go to 100 % cash if the market is difficult

- short-selling is possible to hedge our positions in difficult times

mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.