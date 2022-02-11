ONE ONE
Performance
-
+0,7 %seit 04.02.2022
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,9 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,69×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 10.02.2022 um 21:38CA64128F7039Kurs EUR 0,507 1,0 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 10.02.2022 um 20:20US26924G5080Kurs EUR 9,291 2,8 %
Handelsidee
ONE ONE
Stocks and ETFs that are currently in a strong upswing are to be included. The goal is to participate in a rally, to follow the trend and to make the jump in time. The sale should be done according to an own indicator model.
The holding period should be predominantly short term. It should also be possible to distribute the weighting according to current trend strength. Everything that serves a maximum performance should be possible here.
Selection shall be made through technical analysis using charting techniques. Technical indicators such as relative strength and momentum may be included in the selection process. All shares and ETFs that can be traded here can be used, including instruments on falling prices. The highest possible return is aimed for.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF1NATION1
|
Erstellungsdatum
|04.02.2022
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,3
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Jörg Zimmer
Mitglied seit 15.10.2015
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse