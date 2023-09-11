Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Global Top Brands

Harshit Patel

 | hash

Letzter Login: 11.09.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+1,1 %
seit 07.09.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,2 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
4 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This Wikifolio will invest in the top global brands as per the Interbrands Best Global Brands rankings. Allocation will be as per the market cap and brand value with monthly balancing, and an annual reallocation based on new rankings.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF20BRANDS

Erstellungsdatum

07.09.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,5

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+10,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

VOLAPUR

Dietmar Henke

+30,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+50,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+10,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+13,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+19,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG