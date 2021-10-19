Crypto Momentum Trading

Handelsidee

Crypto technologies momentum trading strategy which aims to achieve annual returns above Nasdaq´s, whilst keeping the draw-down levels as minimum as possible.



This wikifolio will trade all new Blockchain Applications and Real-World Use Cases Disrupting the Status Quo (Crypto, NFT, DeFi, DEX, Dapps, Smart Contracts, and more).



The competitive edge lies in a proprietary pre-trade analysis. Every trade follows a pre-trade plan containing an in-depth scenario analysis on how the price action could unfold.



Trades are taken continuously during all hours and days of the year. Manual control is maintained such that for anticipated, as well as in response to unforeseen. mehr anzeigen

