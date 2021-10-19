Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Crypto Momentum Trading

WIKITETRETRA

Performance

  • +0,6 %
    seit 18.10.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,63×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Crypto technologies momentum trading strategy which aims to achieve annual returns above Nasdaq´s, whilst keeping the draw-down levels as minimum as possible.

This wikifolio will trade all new Blockchain Applications and Real-World Use Cases Disrupting the Status Quo (Crypto, NFT, DeFi, DEX, Dapps, Smart Contracts, and more).

The competitive edge lies in a proprietary pre-trade analysis. Every trade follows a pre-trade plan containing an in-depth scenario analysis on how the price action could unfold.

Trades are taken continuously during all hours and days of the year. Manual control is maintained such that for anticipated, as well as in response to unforeseen. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFCRYPTOMO
Erstellungsdatum
18.10.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

WIKITETRETRA
Mitglied seit 04.12.2017
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios