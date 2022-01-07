SP500 and 20 Year Treasury Bonds

Handelsidee

This trading strategy uses the correlation between 20+year Treasury Bonds in downturns of the S&P500 to hedge against said market downturns. This portfolio requires active rebalancing every quarter and assumes a complete sell of the treasury bonds near market bottom to re-invest these gains into SPY before market recovery. During market recovery we are re-adding the 20+ year treasury bonds over the course of market recovery and purchase further spy shares at discount rates until rebalancing has been achieved at a rate roughly in line with the market recovery cycle. mehr anzeigen

