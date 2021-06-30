Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

FRGreenPower

Florian Rabe
FlorianRabe

Performance

  • +26,7 %
    seit 24.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -19,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

This Wikifolio aims to benefit from opportunities in the world moving away from hydrocarbon based energy. Investments could include stocks of companies producing or developing projects to produce renewable energy, as well as those producing wind turbines, electric vehicles, batteries or hydrogen, or supplying parts for these businesses. This might include an investment in a traditional car producer on the basis of their strategy to win in a "green energy world". ETFs investing in materials required for the advancement of renewable energies are also part of the investment universe.
The investment approach is focused on the selection of individual companies that seem to have the best relationship of risk and potential return. Analysis may include the perception of management quality, balance sheet strength, and actual as well as forecasted earnings and cash flow figures.
Whilst the expectation is to trade regularly (ie potentially numerous times in any given quarter), the investment focus is long term. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFGREENPWR
Erstellungsdatum
24.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
128,4

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

FlorianRabe
Florian Rabe
Mitglied seit 16.03.2018
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios