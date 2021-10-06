Growth Fund B 2021-2022
Letzter Login: 06.10.2021
Performance
-
0,0 %seit 06.10.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
0,0 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,00×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 06.10.2021 um 10:56US38141G1040Kurs USD 382,114 <0,1 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
In "growth" management, the aim is to invest in companies that have great potential for strong future growth. These are called growth stocks. The growth investor looks for excellent companies in growth sectors. In fact, the word "growth" means growth in English. Typically, a growth company does not pay a dividend to its shareholders. They prefer to reinvest their profits in their own growth. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFGROWTHB1
|
Erstellungsdatum
|06.10.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 16.10.2020