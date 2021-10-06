Alle wikifolios
Growth Fund B 2021-2022

Edfinesg

Performance

  • 0,0 %
    seit 06.10.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • 0,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,00×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

In "growth" management, the aim is to invest in companies that have great potential for strong future growth. These are called growth stocks. The growth investor looks for excellent companies in growth sectors. In fact, the word "growth" means growth in English. Typically, a growth company does not pay a dividend to its shareholders. They prefer to reinvest their profits in their own growth. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFGROWTHB1
Erstellungsdatum
06.10.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Edfinesg
Mitglied seit 16.10.2020
