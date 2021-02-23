Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

High Growth Medium Cap. World

Adrox

Performance

  • -2,3 %
    seit 18.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,74×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

This portfolio aims to invests in Medium Cap. companies with High Growth perspectives from all over the world, but with some focus in USA.

The companies should have the typical characteristics of High Growth: Increasing sales, increasing revenue (positive revenue or close to break-even), increasing market share. And they should also be market leaders.
In order to have some room to grow, they should have around 100 Billion Dollars market cap.


mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFHIGRMCAP
Erstellungsdatum
18.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Adrox
Mitglied seit 12.02.2020
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios