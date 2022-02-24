Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

EAP_SS22_HTLP Global Fund

HTLP

Performance

  • -6,8 %
    seit 12.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -7,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,52×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios und den wikiolio-Chart zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

We act as active investors who focus on big and medium-sized companies. The portfolio will hold a maximum cash of 5% and will be diversified internationally and in various industries. The largest portion of our portfolio will be invested in equities. Furthermore, ETFs and funds will be part of our holdings.
Our geographical allocation concentrates mainly on the U.S., Europe and partly on Asia. In order to be evaluated in 3 months we cannot take significant long-term positions and therefore have to adapt our strategy. We use fundamental analysis methods in order to ensure a good quality and integrity of our investment decisions. As a first risk assessment, we can be categorized as having a moderate to high risk exposure.
Our investment strategy was created to cope with the current challenges the world is facing, for instance the COVID-19 economic recovery, the Russian-Ukraine-conflict and general rising political tensions. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFHTLPFUND
Erstellungsdatum
12.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

HTLP
Mitglied seit 12.02.2022
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios