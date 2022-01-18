SOGAMAN SELECT II
Letzter Login: 18.01.2022
Performance
-
0,0 %seit 12.01.2022
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,4 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,77×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 17.01.2022 um 16:06FR0000125486Kurs EUR 98,170 14,7 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 17.01.2022 um 18:36FR0000131104Kurs EUR 66,400 19,9 %
Handelsidee
Sogaman Select II is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to hold large aggressive positions to create high returns on short term holding periods.
While large positions typically offer superior returns both on short and long term, this comes with a high level of risk and volatility. A disciplined approach is taken to reduce risk.
The strategy is bias towards Large-Cap stocks, nonetheless Mid-Cap stocks under exceptional conditions will be considered. Select II employs predominantly technical analysis although fundamentals are also taken into consideration on entries and exits.
Select II invests across all sectors of the stock market mehr anzeigen
While large positions typically offer superior returns both on short and long term, this comes with a high level of risk and volatility. A disciplined approach is taken to reduce risk.
The strategy is bias towards Large-Cap stocks, nonetheless Mid-Cap stocks under exceptional conditions will be considered. Select II employs predominantly technical analysis although fundamentals are also taken into consideration on entries and exits.
Select II invests across all sectors of the stock market mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFM3148484
|
Erstellungsdatum
|12.01.2022
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 14.09.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse