Handelsidee

Buy companies with margin of safety to intrinsic value.

The intrinsic value of a company is defined as the sum of all future cashflows discounted into the present using a conservative discount rate.

We don't differentiate between VALUE and GROWTH because they're two sides of the same coin (= "future cashflows"). Growth is a constituent of value. mehr anzeigen

