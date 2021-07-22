Alle wikifolios
MetaMegaTrend

MetaTrader

Performance

  • +0,8 %
    seit 15.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -3,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,85×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, I will combine my two main investment philosophies - Meta-Investing and Megatrends.

This means, I will carefully select wikifolio-traders who specialize in Megatrend-Investments. This will be done based on criteria like profile, strategy, communication, previous results and more. Then I aggregate their investments into a Meta-Portfolio which aggregates their different portfolio and investment ideas - combining their strongest picks and eliminating some of the smaller more controversial ones. So, this is quite similar to my MetaFolio, but with a clear focus on Megatrends instead of the whole market.

I will then invest into their strongest positions with the same share they did and repeat this process on a regular basis to update my Megatrend-Meta-Portfolio. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFMETAMEGA
Erstellungsdatum
15.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

