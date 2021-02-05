Alle wikifolios
Quantum Technologies

TechChris

Performance

  • -0,1 %
    seit 30.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The idea of the wikifolio Quantum Technologies is to perform a long-term Investment in technology stocks in quantum technologies such as quantum computing, quantum communications, etc.

The stocks are weighted by the chances of success in the quantum technologies. mehr anzeigen

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFQUANTTEC
Erstellungsdatum
30.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

TechChris
Mitglied seit 22.01.2021
