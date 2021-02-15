Alle wikifolios
Semiconductor Rocket

Momentum7

Performance

  • +1,0 %
    seit 12.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,80×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Semiconductors rule the world. As the world becomes more digitized semiconductors are being used to make it so.
The portfolio is a buy and hold which will be visited once a week to make changes.
This bull market is coming to an end. Having said that it is important to realize that cash is a holding too and I may move to cash for periods of time.
Goal is to beat the SOXX. It is a huge goal as the SOXX has performed over 30% YoY due to the semiconductor market growing at 7-9% YoY.

I will use a mix of technical and fundamental analysis to make my trading decisions.

At times I might use derivatives to beef up the portfolio. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFSEMI1175
Erstellungsdatum
12.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

Momentum7
Mitglied seit 12.02.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

