SmartGrowth

EquiVantage

Letzter Login: 15.05.2023

+0,1 %
seit 11.05.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,0 %
Max Verlust
0,60
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

13 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
4 / 21 Tage der Testphase
1 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 100 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Our trading strategy centers on a portfolio comprising a range of stocks. The criteria for selecting these stocks involve a combination of fundamental analysis and quantitative indicators. Fundamental analysis involves assessing factors such as financial performance, competitive positioning, management quality, and growth prospects of individual companies. Quantitative indicators help identify stocks exhibiting favorable valuation metrics, earnings momentum, and market trends. Our strategy emphasizes a quarterly portfolio refresh, ensuring that we review and update our stock holdings periodically. This allows us to adapt to changing market conditions, reassess investment theses, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. In our decision-making process, we rely on a variety of trusted sources, including financial statements, industry reports, company news, analyst opinions, and economic data. We leverage both proprietary research and information from reputable financial data providers to gain insights into market dynamics, industry trends, and specific company performance. Risk management is a key component of our strategy. We employ portfolio diversification to spread risk across different sectors, market capitalizations, and geographic regions. Additionally, we set predefined risk thresholds and closely monitor market developments to make informed decisions.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFSMARTGRW

Erstellungsdatum

11.05.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

