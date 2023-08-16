Zum Inhalt springen
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

DNS Space Technologies

DNSInvest

Letzter Login: 16.08.2023

-2,3 %
seit 08.08.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-2,2 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
7 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The exploration of space and the unreachable has occupied and interested us humans for millennia. The idea of this portfolio is to invest in companies in the field of space technologies, satellites, interstellar communication and space equipment. Since various approaches are available for this future field, the aim is to achieve the greatest possible diversification of the shares, with a cap of 10% per share. This diversification also allows investments in companies that are only indirectly connected to space travel, for example as suppliers or equipment providers. Nevertheless, as innovative, expanding companies, they make a significant contribution to conquering space for humankind.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFSPACETEX

Erstellungsdatum

08.08.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

