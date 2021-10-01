Squadron Trading
Letzter Login: 01.10.2021
Performance
-
+125,9 %seit 26.01.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-59,9 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
1,53×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 30.09.2021 um 18:27US8326964058Kurs EUR 104,750 26,6 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 30.09.2021 um 18:28US8326964058Kurs EUR 104,300 26,5 %
Handelsidee
Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential.Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFSQUADRON
|
Erstellungsdatum
|26.01.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|300,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 26.01.2021