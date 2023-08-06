Stable Compounding

The Idea of this wikifolio is to buy 10-20 companies with high current or expected cash flows below their intrinsic value. The intrinsic value is calculated using a DFC-Model and a Margin of Safety. When selecting which companies to invest in, possible risks will play the main role. Only ones with a stable business model, high profitability and no apparent risks will be considered. When a company sells significantly above their intrinsic value and there are good alternative investments, the stock will be sold.