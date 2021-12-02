Alle wikifolios
Stocks for tomorrow

Timusmaximus

Performance

  • -6,6 %
    seit 22.11.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -7,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,74×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Select the right stocks for the world of tomorrow! The world is changing, today more than yesterday! Between digitalization and a new industrial revolution that aims to become carbon neutral, the pace of innovation is simply stunning! "Stocks for tomorrow" will pick stocks that provide a glide path into the future.
Focus is on North America and International stocks. I decided not to invest into any ETF's for this portfolio. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFSTFORTOM
Erstellungsdatum
22.11.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,4

Trader

Timusmaximus
Mitglied seit 30.03.2020
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

