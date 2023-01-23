Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

pioneer

Karsten Söhl

 | futurebucket

Letzter Login: 23.01.2023

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+8,9 %
seit 19.12.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-7,1 %
Max Verlust
1,20
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
35 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Focus on disruptive companies with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. Although established companies which are operating in fast growth markets are Part of the stratategy. Under normal circumstances the investment Horizon is mid-long term. This Portfolio invests only in equity securities of companies. The Analysis is based on business fundamentals e.g., annual and quarterly reports, competition, management, market Environment. Furthermore the potential of the underlying business model or Technology is being examined.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFWU99HHXP

Erstellungsdatum

19.12.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

106,2

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+19,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+22,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+9,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+13,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+33,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr