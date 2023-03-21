- Strong understanding of the underlying fundamentals of the asset classes that will be included in the portfolio - Personal track record in managing a diversified portfolio over the long run (10+ years) - Strong understanding of risk management techniques and ability to monitor and adjust leverage levels to ensure that the portfolio remains within acceptable risk limits - Strong understanding of macro-economic factors that have an impact on the various asset classes, such as inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical events; ability to adjust the portfolio as needed in response to changing market conditions and economic outlooks mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: Keine Erfahrung