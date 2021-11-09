AtlasCapitals

• Qualified accountant with big4 background and value investor.
• My first investment operation goes back to 2013, when I bought A2A.MI stock and later sold it with 100% profit. Later I made a number of loss-making deals, and overall results were average, until I learned about "value" investing.
• Since then, I favor undervalued high-quality stocks (companies with good economic characteristics).
• Managing 3rd party capital since 2018 with 30% annual return.
• My goal is to achieve an average annual advantage over S&P500 of at least 5%.
• Main idea is to develop my hobby into a stable business and deliver value to other people.
