Since coming into contact with shares and stock trading at the age of 13, I can't remember a single day not checking the markets. A bit later I did my first trades, using my fathers accounts (of course with his allowance and monitoring skills) and becoming more and more addicted to the matter. Today, almost 15 years later, I do not only have my own accounts, but also turned my hobby into a career. In case of any questions, please always feel free to contact me by mail: investor93@icloud.com. I'm wishing you all best of luck with your investments and trades and do already look forward to hear about your success stories. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre