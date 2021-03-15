Alle wikifolios
Cherry Picking by Investor93

Investor93

Performance

  • +0,3 %
    seit 12.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This Portfolio mirrors my private Trades as realistic as possible, containing short-, mid- and longterm positions.
Due to presentability, only financial products that are linked to an ISIN can be displayed. Consequently, investments into physical metals, cryptocurrencies, Private Equity, etc. won't be shown here.
In addition there won't be any intraday warrant transactions been shown.
Also I'm not able to show my original purchasing prices of the individual positions here. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00CPIV93
Erstellungsdatum
12.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Investor93
Mitglied seit 12.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

