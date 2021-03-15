Cherry Picking by Investor93

Handelsidee

This Portfolio mirrors my private Trades as realistic as possible, containing short-, mid- and longterm positions.

Due to presentability, only financial products that are linked to an ISIN can be displayed. Consequently, investments into physical metals, cryptocurrencies, Private Equity, etc. won't be shown here.

In addition there won't be any intraday warrant transactions been shown.

Also I'm not able to show my original purchasing prices of the individual positions here. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.