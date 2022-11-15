MarcelUrban

Throughout my career, I have worked as an investment analyst in the mutual fund industry, desk trader for two international proprietary firms, family office and HNI consultant, and Head of Portfolio Management for an EU-based, globally oriented multi-manager platform. I focus on long-term capital appreciation through extensive risk management and low-return variation strategies. My experience across multiple markets and asset classes allows for maximum flexibility in my portfolios. I promote transparency and put an emphasis on integrating an ESG-compliant framework into all my strategies. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre