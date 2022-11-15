Registrieren
Robust Asset Allocation

MarcelUrban

Letzter Login: 15.11.2022

-0,8 %
seit 08.11.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,7 %
Max Verlust
0,32
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
6 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
This Wikifolio aims to offer an easy-to-understand alternative to the traditional 60/40 Portfolio. The strategy utilizes a simple, yet more diversified allocation and evidence-based stock selection to investors. The Robust Asset Allocation (RAA) aims to capture global risk premiums through improved security selection, enhanced diversification, and trend following downside protection. Individuals with a long-term time horizon can benefit from this goal-orientated, capital-appreciating approach. The strategy is based on Alpha Architects' research and RAA Index.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000RAA22

Erstellungsdatum

08.11.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

