This Wikifolio aims to offer an easy-to-understand alternative to the traditional 60/40 Portfolio. The strategy utilizes a simple, yet more diversified allocation and evidence-based stock selection to investors. The Robust Asset Allocation (RAA) aims to capture global risk premiums through improved security selection, enhanced diversification, and trend following downside protection. Individuals with a long-term time horizon can benefit from this goal-orientated, capital-appreciating approach. The strategy is based on Alpha Architects' research and RAA Index.