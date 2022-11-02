Performing Computer Games
News
Handelsidee
Computer game companies are emerging. Also a big crisis can not change that, because in these times people want entertainment. This will be classical value investing. I analyse the annual report, especially the earnings and shareholders equity of the company. Normally I hold an investment for a very long period, as long as the company keeps producing good results. The company should not have a load of debt and ideally the founder still owns a percentage of the company. As a passionate gamer in the scene, I know if a video game will be a success or a flop, before the numbers are official.
Stammdaten
WF000G4MES
08.07.2022
-
100,0
Anlageuniversum
