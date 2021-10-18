SOL_id
Letzter Login: 18.10.2021
Performance
-
+1,1 %seit 17.09.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,6 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,33×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioKommentar 14.10.2021 um 22:11
-
Wertpapierkauf 14.10.2021 um 22:08CH0454664027Kurs EUR 36,904 10,1 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Portfolio : exclusively focused on cryptocurrency operations.
Instruments : set of four cryptocurrencies.
Decisions : based on in-house algorithms results.
Trades size : ~10% per position.
Trades positions : up to four simultaneous positions.
Trades duration : from several weeks up to several months. mehr anzeigen
Instruments : set of four cryptocurrencies.
Decisions : based on in-house algorithms results.
Trades size : ~10% per position.
Trades positions : up to four simultaneous positions.
Trades duration : from several weeks up to several months. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF0SOLID17
|
Erstellungsdatum
|17.09.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|101,1
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 17.09.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse