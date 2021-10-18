Alle wikifolios
SOL_id

solid17

Performance

  • +1,1 %
    seit 17.09.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,33×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Portfolio : exclusively focused on cryptocurrency operations.
Instruments : set of four cryptocurrencies.
Decisions : based on in-house algorithms results.
Trades size : ~10% per position.
Trades positions : up to four simultaneous positions.
Trades duration : from several weeks up to several months. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0SOLID17
Erstellungsdatum
17.09.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
101,1

Trader

solid17
Mitglied seit 17.09.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse

