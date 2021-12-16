Explosive Growth EROL
Letzter Login: 16.12.2021
Performance
-
-5,0 %seit 27.10.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-14,1 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 17.11.2021 um 12:31CA03169D1024Kurs EUR 0,420 0,1 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
My portfolio is disruptive and has a target on high growth or lets say explosive.
Investor should expect high risk, when Investing for high yield.
This Portfolio is well diversified nonetheless and the portfolio tries to achieve
a good chance and risk ratio, to protect risky investors and give those people,
with to less risk for safer yield to maybe growth. mehr anzeigen
Investor should expect high risk, when Investing for high yield.
This Portfolio is well diversified nonetheless and the portfolio tries to achieve
a good chance and risk ratio, to protect risky investors and give those people,
with to less risk for safer yield to maybe growth. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF23DEPART
|
Erstellungsdatum
|27.10.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|104,4
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 27.10.2021